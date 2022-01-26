Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $232,000 in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of LENSAR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Shares of LNSR stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.59.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). LENSAR had a negative net margin of 71.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LENSAR, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNSR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on LENSAR in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LENSAR Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.