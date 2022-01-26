Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $232,000 in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.27% of LENSAR as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth about $1,375,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LENSAR in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LNSR stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. LENSAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.59.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNSR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on LENSAR in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
LENSAR Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Read More: Most Active Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR).
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.