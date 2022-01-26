Gravity Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $929,507.71 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $929,507.71 and approximately $827.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00049029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.11 or 0.06767417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00054265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,981.19 or 1.00399626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049674 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

