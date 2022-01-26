Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television reported earnings per share of $2.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GTN opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,765.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 1,151,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 143.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,413,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $20,099,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gray Television by 61.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 460,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

