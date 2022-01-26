Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce sales of $51.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the lowest is $50.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $210.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.56 million to $213.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $212.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

GSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

GSBC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.00. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,553. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $787.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.