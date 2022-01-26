Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $797.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

