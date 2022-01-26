Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,416 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of RYT stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.39. 114,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,933. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $247.33 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.