Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLGB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,232. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.