Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH traded up $3.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.65. 32,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.29. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $433.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

