Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,349 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

IDU stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,877. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $88.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.