Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,475 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

