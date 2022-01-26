Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Purchases 61,446 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,446 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $18,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.