Green Plains Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,009 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 207% compared to the typical volume of 1,306 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

