Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 65,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 776,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

