Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.65.

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $31.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,135,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $24,827,022,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

