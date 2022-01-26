Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s current price.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 456,977 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $16,929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,267,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after purchasing an additional 320,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.