Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will report sales of $24.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $28.26 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $88.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $92.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $112.80 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $137.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 718,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,959. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

