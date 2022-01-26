Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.16

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $3.96. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 168,628 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 653,677 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 850,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.