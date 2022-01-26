Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

