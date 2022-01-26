Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.
Shares of HAS stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $105.73.
In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
