Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.78 and last traded at $92.03. Approximately 60,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 946,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.58.

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $94,203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after buying an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $61,971,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Hasbro by 35.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

