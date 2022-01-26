Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.75

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $512.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

