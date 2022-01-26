Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.71) earnings per share.

Shares of HA stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawaiian by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,941,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

