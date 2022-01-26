HCA Healthcare (HCA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $239.11 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.58.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

