Head to Head Analysis: Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) versus Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Woolworths’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $4.90 billion 2.23 $1.39 billion N/A N/A Woolworths $5.28 billion 0.68 $271.30 million N/A N/A

Kumba Iron Ore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Woolworths.

Profitability

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Woolworths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Woolworths N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and Woolworths, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 2 1 0 0 1.33 Woolworths 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. Woolworths pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Volatility and Risk

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woolworths has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Woolworths on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation Services segment deals with railed and rail tariffs. The Other segment comprises corporate, administration, and other expenditure not allocated to the other segments. The company was founded on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Pretoria, South Africa.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home segment offers clothing, houseware, cosmetics, and lifestyle products. The Woolworths Food segment includes baked goods, groceries, and beverages. The Woolworths Logistics segment delivers logistics services. The David Jones segment manages department stores and online retail shops. The Country Road segment operates the retail chain of stores and concession retail outlets. The Woolworths Financial Services segment provides a credit card portfolio for customers who purchase Woolworths stores. The Treasury segment comprises of cash and debt management activities. The company was founded by Max Sonnenberg in October 1931 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

