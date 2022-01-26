Head-To-Head Comparison: Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) vs. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

This table compares Garrett Motion and Innoviz Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.13 $313.00 million $3.86 1.43 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 291.58 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Innoviz Technologies N/A -309.34% -57.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Innoviz Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.