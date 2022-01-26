Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after acquiring an additional 549,157 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

