Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,267 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 563.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.