Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $33,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Copart by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of CPRT opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

