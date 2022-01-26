Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Proterra were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,418,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,870,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proterra alerts:

Proterra stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTRA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.