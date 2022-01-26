Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $50,000 Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE:RSI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.