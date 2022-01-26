Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in GameStop by 105.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $1,511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of GameStop by 40.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at $468,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:GME opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of -2.13. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

