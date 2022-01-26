HempCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $1,560.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,226.70 or 1.00308873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00087865 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032648 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00401081 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,927,147 coins and its circulating supply is 264,791,996 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.