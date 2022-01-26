Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.15.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.