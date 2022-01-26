Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 400.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE NI opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

