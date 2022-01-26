Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCPT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

