Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of DGX opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

