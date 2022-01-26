Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,535 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.