Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,003 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

