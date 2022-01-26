Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. 5,172,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Hess has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.