Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 76.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Hess by 20.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Hess by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

