Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 615,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,503. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.