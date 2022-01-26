HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 43,304 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

