Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,000.36

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,000.36 ($26.99) and last traded at GBX 2,008 ($27.09), with a volume of 51040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,018 ($27.23).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($38.86) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($94.44) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,482 ($46.98).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,185.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,386.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.