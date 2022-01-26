Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 7,000 ($94.44) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 250.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.86) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.19) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,482 ($46.98).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LON HIK opened at GBX 2,000 ($26.98) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,185.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,386.34. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,976 ($26.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The firm has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.