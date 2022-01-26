Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIMS stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $946.16 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.