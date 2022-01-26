Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.59). Approximately 2,497,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,725,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.61).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19,666.67.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £782.08 ($1,055.15).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

