HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.91

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 4197679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68.

In other HIVE Blockchain Technologies news, Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$548,595. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,500 in the last quarter.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

