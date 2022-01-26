HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HNI were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $429,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,726. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. HNI’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.