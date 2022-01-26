Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Cut to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 59 to CHF 58 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. 108,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.