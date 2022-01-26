Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Down 12.5%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 3,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 505,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $719.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.