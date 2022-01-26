Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

