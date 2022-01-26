Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%.
NASDAQ HBCP opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
About Home Bancorp
Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
